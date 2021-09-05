Jan. 21, 1931 - Sep. 3, 2021

Maria "Mary" Saenz was born January 21, 1931. She passed away September 3, 2021 with her loving family by her side, at the age of 90 years old.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Moises Saenz and loving daughter, Rebecca Navarro. She is survived by her daughters: Olga (Esteban) Corona and Martha Rodriguez; eight grandchildren: Jorge Valdez, Jr., Karla (Mario) Lule, Nancy (Armando) Hernandez, Claudia Velazco, Monique Velazco, Jorge (Crystal) Navarro, Jr., Alejandro Navarro and Andrea Navarro; 17 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; three special nephews: Richard and Vincent Lopez, and Frank Flores; great nephew, Jesse Flores; and a host of many other relatives and friends.

Maria loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going to the casinos, knitting and above all, a devoted Catholic with a strong belief in her faith. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME 4201 West Ridge Road Gary, Indiana with Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church 3510 Deodar Street East Chicago, IN at 10:00 a.m..