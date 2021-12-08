 Skip to main content
SOUTH DEERING - Maria Moreno (nee Padilla), age 83, of South Deering, passed away December 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Salvador "Chico." Loving mother: of Magdalena (Davie) Roe, Salvador Cesar (Martha) Moreno and Marco Moreno. Devoted grandmother: of Joseph Roe, twins Wesley and Ethan Roe, Carson Roe and Marcelo Moreno. Longtime parishioners of St. Kevin Church and retired employee of Chicago Steel and Wire. Visitation Friday, December 10, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayer at 11:15 a.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Christ Our Light Church (formerly St. Florian Church). Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com

