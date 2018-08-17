PORTAGE, IN - Maria R. 'Cuca' MONTANO, age 93 of Portage, formerly of Gary, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Survived by four daughters: Maria, Elvira 'Bea', Rosemary, and Susana Montano; twin sister, Maria de Jesus Rojas; many loving nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Roberto; and brother, Francisco Reyes.
Maria was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and a former devout member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. She was a retired housekeeper from St. Mary Hospital in Gary with over 25 years of service. Maria was a very loving mother who always enjoyed the company of her family and friends, whom would always be fed upon visiting. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and tending to her flowers.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 18, 2018 with prayers at Pruzin Brothers Chapel at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. At rest Calvary Cemetery, Portage.
