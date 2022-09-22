Maria "Soakie" Socorro Dedinsky (nee Rios)

Nov. 6, 1948 - Sep., 17, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN – Maria "Soakie" Socorro (Rios) Dedinsky, age 73, of Highland, passed away Saturday evening, September 17, 2022.

Maria is survived by her loving husband Joseph D. Dedinsky; sisters: Antonia Lopez, Annie Harrold, Zorida Andino; brothers: Rafael Rios and Robert Rios; grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Maria was born in Puerto Rico, grew up in East Chicago, IN. She worked for the East Chicago School System at Block Jr. High, City of East Chicago Water Dept. and AHEPA Apartments. She was a member for 45 + years of Delta Theta Tau-Zeta Omega Chapter.

Friends are invited to join the family on Friday, September 23, 2022, at

HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com