Marian A. Eckert

Aug. 9, 1933 - Nov. 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Marian A. Eckert, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was born August 9, 1933 in Harveys Lake, PA to the late John and Alta (Vosburg) Parsons. Marian worked as a registered nurse at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, Kingston, PA and as a private duty nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the First Christian Church, D.O.C. of Valparaiso and an active member of the Pines Village Retirement Community.

On November 6, 1954, Marian married William G. Eckert, Jr. who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by her children: William (Donna) Eckert III of Muskegon, MI, Lucinda (David) Rabago of Leander, TX, John (Mary) Eckert of Venice, FL, and Jacqueline (Mark) Baird of Valparaiso; nine grandchildren, three great- grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and siblings: Sue Smith, Pamela Parson, and Linda Ondish. Marian was also preceded in death by a grandchild, two brothers, and one sister.

In accordance with Marian's wishes, a private family memorial service was held with cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Pines Village Retirement Community. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.