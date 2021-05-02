May 4, 1943 - April 29, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Marian A. Frazzini, 77, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 4, 1943, in Indianapolis; IN. Marian was a chaplain, teacher, and owner of Wee Care Child Development in Chesterton and Valparaiso. On June 12, 1964, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, she married Henry V. Frazzini, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2004. Surviving are her daughters, Susan M. (Jeff) Thode, Marian C. (Michael) Drenth and Nicole (Walter Stephen) Caylor all of Valparaiso, and her son, Henry V. Frazzini, Jr. of Texas, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Lyn Moore, and her mother Alice (Haines) Noel.

Marian obtained her Masters in Theology and Education from Mundelein University in Chicago, Illinois.

Marian's passion for service touched so many others through her ministry, as a teacher, and as a hospital chaplain. She was a beautiful, loving, caring, and faithful soul who cared for everyone she came into contact with until her last breath. She truly left the world a better place than it had been before.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com