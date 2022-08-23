 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marian A. Leets

Marian A. Leets

HOUSTON, TX - Marian A. Leets, age 93, of Houston, TX and formerly of Hobart, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Marian is survived by her children: David (Karen) Leets of Downers Grove, IL and Diane (Anthony) Zuccarini of Houston, TX; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister: Sharon (James) Whitinghill; sister-in-law: Norma Anderson; and special nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Family and friends gathered at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd, Hobart on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:30 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. A funeral service followed visitation beginning at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating. At Rest, Chesterton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marian's name may be made to the Clarewood House Charitable Trust: 7400 Clarewood Dr, Houston, TX 77036. In the memo line, please write "Leets Memorial".

To view full obituary and sign online guestbook, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

