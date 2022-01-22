Marian Agnes Homrich

HAMMOND, IN - age 89, of Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Marian is preceded in death by her loving parents: Walter and Agnes Homrich; brothers: Walter (Marilyn), Eugene (Patricia) and Jerome (still living, Patricia). She is survived by her brother, Robert (late, Barbara); and many dear nieces and nephews; close friend, Mary Lou Crosek; and cousin, Sue Ramp.

Marian was a graduate of Hammond High School and worked at NIPSCO until her retirement. Marian was a life long die-hard Cubs fan since 1940. She enjoyed playing cards, horse racing and doing puzzles.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN, with Fr. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Marian will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial to follow at Saint John-Saint Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to SHARE Foundation would be appreciated. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com