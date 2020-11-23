LANSING, IL - Marian Botma (nee Schoon), age 89, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold Botma. Loving mother of Kevin (Patricia) Botma, late Darlene J. Free, and the late Dean Botma. Cherished grandmother of David (Juli) Boersma, Allison (Mike) Rosinski, Derrick (Christine) Haan, Kendra Haan, Kaitlin (Jonathon) Chew, Colleen (Anthony) Turner, Chad (Lisa) Boersma, Jodi (Gib) Jonkman, John (Annette) Boersma, and Bryan (Carrie) Boersma. Great-grandmother of many great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Sadie (late John) Bosch, late Albert (late Eva) Schoon, late Connie (late Don) Hornbrook, late Nick (Jennie) Schoon, and the late Hilda (late Bill) Kuipers. Also preceded in death by her parents Cornelius and Kate Schoon. Marian was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.