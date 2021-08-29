Marian C. Rokosz (nee Zrenchik)

May 10, 1928 - Aug. 26, 2021

Marian C. Rokosz died peacefully at the home of her son, Steve, in McDonough, GA, on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Marian was born on May 10, 1928, to her parents Joseph and Anna (Pisut) Zrenchik. She was married to Frank A. Rokosz on July 8, 1950, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Whiting. They enjoyed 42 years of married life until Frank's death on October 3, 1992. Marian was a lifelong resident of the Whiting/Hammond area until moving to take up residence in McDonough, GA, with Steve and his family in January of 2020.

She was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Hammond for over 60 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, two sisters, one brother, and grandson Stevie Rokosz.