Marian C. Rokosz (nee Zrenchik)

May 10, 1928 - Aug. 26, 2021
Marian C. Rokosz died peacefully at the home of her son, Steve, in McDonough, GA, on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Marian was born on May 10, 1928, to her parents Joseph and Anna (Pisut) Zrenchik. She was married to Frank A. Rokosz on July 8, 1950, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Whiting. They enjoyed 42 years of married life until Frank's death on October 3, 1992. Marian was a lifelong resident of the Whiting/Hammond area until moving to take up residence in McDonough, GA, with Steve and his family in January of 2020.
She was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Hammond for over 60 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, two sisters, one brother, and grandson Stevie Rokosz.
She is survived by her children: David (Peggy) of Centerville, IN, Kathy (Jim) Jordan of Tampa, FL, Frank (Debby) of Whiting, Daniel (Yuli) of Portland, OR, Steve (Kayla) of McDonough, GA, Maryann (Kirk) Steinle of Bigfork, MT, and Joseph of Hammond. She is also survived by grandchildren: Rebecca (Nathan) Brown, Sarah (Evan) Altman, Andrew (Rachel) Rokosz, Christy (Kevin) Miller, Nancy Yerga, Joseph Yerga, Olivia (Aaron) Marcket, Emily (Ryan) Gleason, Alison (Justin) Upchurch, Malory (Jon) Cap, Doug Rokosz, Ava Rokosz, Lili Rokosz, Archie Rokosz, Sylvia Rokosz, Vivian Rokosz, Ben Steinle, Josh Steinle, Bridgette (Justin) Bumann, and Zach (Amy) Steinle. She is also survived by 26 great grandchildren.
Marian was an avid Chicago Sports fan, particularly the White Sox and Bears, and being the consummate Mother/Grandmother/Great Grandmother that she was, she enjoyed travelling to visit family spread throughout the country.
Visitation will be Monday, August 30, from 3:00-8:00 PM, and 8:30-9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 31, at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave, Hammond, (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 31, at St. Casimir Catholic Church, 4340 Johnson Ave, Hammond, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. The St. Casimir Seniors will have services Monday, at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marian C. Rokosz to St. Casimir Catholic Church, 4340 Johnson Ave, Hammond, IN 46327.