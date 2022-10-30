CEDAR LAKE, IN - Marian Carney, age 67, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on October 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Carl "Bud" Carney; children: Julie (Tom) Wauchop and Brian (Jessica Clark) Nast; grandchildren: David Markert, Dane Markert, and Bentley Wauchop; brother, John (Maria) Stribiak; sisters: Ellen Folta and Johanna (Jeff) Hines; brother-in-law, Ed Idzik; and many nieces and nephews. Marian was preceded in death by her parents: John and Sue Stribiak; sister, Charlene Idzik; and brother-in-law, Jim Folta.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John, IN from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Marian courageously fought a long, two and a half year battle with cancer. She loved her job at Morton Elementary, and prior to working there ran F.O.P. #51 Bingo for sixteen years. Marian greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband Bud, and spending time with her beloved grandkids. She will finally be reunited with her puppy of fourteen years, "Koda".

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marian's name to either the Hospice of the Calumet Area or Humane Indiana. www.fagenmiller.com