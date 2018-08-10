LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS - Marian Havrila, age 61 of Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away August 9, 2018. He graduated from Mid Valley High School in Olyphant, PA in 1976 and worked as an engraver at Calumet Park Cemetery for over 30 years. He also owned his own Cemetery Lettering business. Marian was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. He loved traveling and listening to Slovak Polka music. He was a loving husband, brother, and godfather. Marian will be greatly missed, especially by his Windy Hill neighbors .
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law- Julius Malejcik. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years- Iveta; parents, Very Rev. George and Anna Havrila; siblings: Anna (Mike) Coffman, Natalia (Phil) Jeffery, Valer Havrila, Ben (Ashley) Havrila; godchildren: Jessica, Julka, Stephanie, Danny, Brandon, Steven, and Candy; mother-in-law, Marta (late Julius) Malejcikova; sister-in-law, Beata Malejcikova; several nieces and nephews, and extended family in Slovakia.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 13, at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 545 E. 77th Ave., Schererville, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com