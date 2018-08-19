WINFIELD, IN - Marian Mahoney, age 93, died at her home in Winfield on August 6, 2018. Marian was born in Edwardsville, Illinois in 1925 and attended the University of Illinois. She was joyfully married to James Mahoney for 59 years until his death in 2006. Marian and Jim moved to Merrillville 57 years ago where they raised four children. For many years, Marian served as a Welcome Wagon hostess, greeting all the families new to the Merrillville area. She was a talented bridge player, a long term member of the Summer Tree Golf League (where she played until age 92), and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Marian is survived by her three daughters, Marianne Mahoney, Dr. Peggy Mahoney Hamer (Homer), and Maureen Mahoney (Bill Crispin). Her son, James, predeceased her in 2015. Marian is also survived by her brother, William Hanselman (Wanda), and her sister, Lorna Priestley, as well as nine grandchildren and six great grandsons.
Father Thomas Mischler will conduct a memorial service for Marian at noon on Saturday, August 25 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana. Visitation for friends and family will be held at Burns prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Donations in Marian's memory may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.