Dec. 2, 1942 - Sep. 14, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Marian Marie Weimer (Connor), 78, of Valparaiso, IN went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Marian was born December 2, 1942 in Bellefontaine, OH to the late James and Reah Connor. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and played the piano and organ in church for many years. She had an excellent work ethic and was an active business woman who never retired. As a Shaklee Master Coordinator, she helped people live beautiful and healthier lives for over 40 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold De Forest; and her sister, Judith Petsch. Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Curtis Weimer; daughters: Pamela (Ric) Davis, Wendy (Melissa) Middaugh, Kelly (Richard) Patterson; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; Curtis' son, William (Heather) Bogielski; many nieces, nephews and her wonderful Shaklee friends and family.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Avenue, Chesterton, IN 46383.