SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Marian Panny, nee Hellmann, age 93, of South Holland, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was married on May 30, 1955 to her beloved late husband, Joseph H. Panny. Marian and Joe had three children: David Panny, Michael (Lanis) Panny, and Joanne (Rick) Besich. She had three grandchildren: David has a son Chad Neal and Joanne and Rick have two kids: Alex Besich and Diane Besich who recently married Steven Sjoerdsma. Preceded in death by her parents George and Tillie Hellmann (nee Nielsen) and her brother and sister-in-law George and Mary Hellmann.

Marian used to like to play cards and go square dancing. She was a good cook. She loved to watch Jeopardy while sitting in her lazy boy. She was loved and will be missed.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Lying in state on, Monday, January 9, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, 900 E. 154th St., South Holland. Entombment Assumption Cemetery - Glenwood, IL.

Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Our Savior Parish or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. For further info please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com