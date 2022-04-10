HIGHLAND, IN - Marian Parus (nee Jakubowski), age 91, late of Highland, Indiana formerly of South Chicago, passed away April 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Parus. Loving mother of Michelle (Gary) Bagull. Cherished grandmother of Gary Joseph. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marian is preceded in death by her siblings: Marge (John) Radziewicz, Henrietta (John) Czerniak, Martin (Mary), Henry (Martha) and Peter Jakubowski.

Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. John Evangelist Church - Day Chapel, 11301 W 93rd Ave., St. John (corner of 93rd and 41) from 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment to be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com