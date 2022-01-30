ST. JOHN, IN - Mariann Forgue, 62 of St. John, IN formerly of Calumet Park, IL passed away on

Thursday, January 27, 2022. She is survived by her siblings: Lynda (Lawrence) Cundary, Mark (Melinda) Forgue, Ron (Yashi) Forgue, and Bob (Deb) Forgue; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Roy "Bud" and Marjorie Forgue; brother, Roy Forgue Jr.

Funeral service will be Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mariann loved to play softball and played it well in to her 50's. She was employed for 28 years at Mercy Hospital. Mariann graduated from Mother of Sorrows High School and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area or the Humane Society of NW Indiana. www.kishfuneralhome.net