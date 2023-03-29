Aug. 10, 1957 - March 25, 2023

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Mariann M. Munro, 65, of Michigan City passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born August 10, 1957 in Gary, IN to Homer and Marion (Engle) Gilmore and graduated from Calumet High School.

Mariann made her career as a bookkeeper with Lake Area United Way for many years. As a meticulous housekeeper, everything had its place in her home and her perfectionism carried over to all aspects of her life in a beneficial way. Her husband Art would occasionally run afoul of her carefully laid plans which seemed to only endear the two of them more to one another.

On May 27, 1978 she married Arthur Munro who survives along with their daughters; Audrey Munro (fiance Carson) of Texas and Paula Munro of Fort Wayne, IN, and brothers; Ray, Glen and Howard Gilmore. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Linda.

After cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, a private ceremony will be held for placement of her urn at St. Andrew's Columbarium in Valparaiso.