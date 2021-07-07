 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marianne and Jerry Van Overwalle

Marianne and Jerry Van Overwalle

Marianne and Jerry Van Overwalle

Marianne and Jerry Van Overwalle

KINNELON, NJ — Marianne Van Overwalle (Henderlong - Crown Point native), age 81, and Jerry Van Overwalle, age 80, residents of Kinnelon, NJ, entered Heaven together on May 31, 2021. They were married for 55 years.

Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Crown Point, Indiana, on July 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. All are invited. Following the Funeral Mass, the committal service will be held at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana for immediate family. https://www.beallfuneral.com/obituary/julius-and-marianne-van-overwalle

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts