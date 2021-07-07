Marianne and Jerry Van Overwalle

KINNELON, NJ — Marianne Van Overwalle (Henderlong - Crown Point native), age 81, and Jerry Van Overwalle, age 80, residents of Kinnelon, NJ, entered Heaven together on May 31, 2021. They were married for 55 years.

Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Crown Point, Indiana, on July 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. All are invited. Following the Funeral Mass, the committal service will be held at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana for immediate family. https://www.beallfuneral.com/obituary/julius-and-marianne-van-overwalle