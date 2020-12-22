MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marianne B. Wirtz (nee Bays), age 82, of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Marianne is survived by her husband, Harold of 57 years; three children: Andrew (Diana) Wirtz, Janet (James Kulage) Wirtz and Brian (Cynthia) Wirtz; son-in-law: Barry Sparenborg; daughter-in-law: Amanda Wirtz; and numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Sparenborg; son, Christopher Wirtz; parents: Henry and Geraldine Bays; brother, Hank; and sisters: Phyllis and Susan.

Marianne was a wonderful wife and mother who enjoyed baking and spending time with family. She worked for the Merrillville Schools Transportation Department for ten years and Illinois Bell, and also achieved a diploma from Barton School of Medical/Dental Office Assistant Course.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on December 23, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Andrew Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.