Marianne E. Cites

Marianne E. Cites

Marianne E. Cites

Aug. 26, 1933 — April 26, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Marianne E. Cites, 87, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. She was born August 26, 1933, in Morgan Township, IN, to the late Gust and Frances (Flitter) Steinke. Marianne worked as a medical coder for Porter Hospital and retired from Lincolnshire Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Kouts.

On September 15, 1951, Marianne married George E. Cites, who preceded her in death on December 23, 2020. She is survived by her children: Catherine (Jim) Gingerich, of Valparaiso, Mark (Kathy) Cites, of Coalinga, CA, Gerry Cites, of Phoenix, AZ, Mike (Melinda) Cites, of Ripley, TN, and Jeff (Sue) Cites, of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren: Grant and Blake (Sonja) Gingerich, Joshua Cites, Jacob (Lois) Cites and Jaime (Tim) Cleveland, Ben (Norma) Reckas, Charlie Cites, Chris, Geremy, Marc and Cody Cites, and Catherine, Marianne and Tess Cites; and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Steinke.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate the lives of George and Marianne will be held on June 25, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church 402 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with burial of ashes to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the church.

