Marianne F. Lind

Jan. 1, 1932 - Nov. 9, 2020

HOBART, IN — Marianne F. Lind, 88, of Hobart, passed away November 9, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Valparaiso. She was born in Hammond, IN, on January 1, 1932, to the late Marion and Ann (nee Berthold) Beiriger. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School. She began her married life in Alaska and it has always held a special place in her heart. She earned a Master Gardener Degree from Purdue. She was a devoted and active member of St. Bridget Church in Hobart, St. Ann's, and Sacred Hearts. Marianne was a teacher at Calumet Region Montessori for over 40 years. She will be remembered as a strong and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.

Marianne is survived by her children, Debra (Ron) Weir, of Naperville, IL, Robert (Jurita) Lind, of Skokie, IL, and Gregory (Joyce) Lind, of Hobart; sisters, Janice (L.D.) Foster and Nancy Grady; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Lind, and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marianne's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St. STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830, or online at ALZ.org.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Marianne will be laid to rest at Mount Mercy Cemetery in Gary, IN. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.