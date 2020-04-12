Marianne Fosse Dimos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - A fixture in two of Northwest Indiana institutions, Marianne passed away on April 7, 2020. She was 82.

Born in Chicago as the youngest of Sadie and Cyril Fosse's six children, Marianne loved spending her summers with her siblings: Bud, Don, Ed, Pat, and, most particularly, director/choreographer Bob. Marianne received her journalism degree from Northwestern University in 1959, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. At Northwestern, she met the love of her life, John. They married in 1960 and remained together until John's death in 2004.

In 1972, John and Marianne purchased the Beauty Spot Restaurant. The third generation of the family to own the NW Indiana fixture, the restaurant was a family affair with his brother Tom and wife Pam as co-owners and sons Jim, John, and Chris lending a hand. When John and Marianne retired, she became the volunteer coordinator at Porter Memorial Hospital. Marianne worked at the hospital until 2017 and it was a source of great friendships.

Marianne is survived by her son Jim, his wife Kathy and their three children Stephanie, Jennifer, and Jonathan; son John; and son Chris, his wife Theresa and their two children Drew and Trace. She loved her extended family of in-laws, outlaws, nieces, nephews, and cousins from her and John's family and her vast network of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a small funeral with just the immediate family and a celebration of Marianne's life will occur when safe. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity with Marianne in your thoughts. Please visit moellerfuneralhome.com to learn more of Marianne's life.