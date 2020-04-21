Marianne Kopack Browne of Chesterton, IN and formerly of Gary, IN passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 93 in Chicago, IL. She was born on May 20, 1926 in Gary, IN, where she resided for 83 years. She is survived by her loving children, daughters Tamara Lyn Browne of Washington, D.C., Marsha Elise Browne (Robert S. Martino, Jr.) of Chesterton, IN and son Thomas R. Browne (Jennifer L Ogiego) and her granddaughters, Kaitlin Elisabeth and Sarah Catherine Browne, of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was a loving Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Browne, parents Stanko and Marija (Dejanovic) Kopac, brothers John (Mona) Kopach, George (Virginia) Kopack, Edward (Anne) Kopack, Emil (Shirley) Kopack, Daniel Kopack and Donald (Marleen) Kopach, and sisters Mildred (Louis) Churilla and Dorothy (John) Sayka.

Marianne was raised in Gary and attended Froebel High School. Over her lifetime she lived in the Tolleston, Miller and Glen Park neighborhoods. She worked at the Gary YWCA and K of C Hall and fondly recalled these days as some of the best in her life. As a homemaker she took great pride in her children and participated in many school activities including Franklin School PTA, Girl Scouts, East Glen Park Little League and was an advocate for her children throughout her life. She was proud to support education and the arts which included her volunteer work at Hammond High School, Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, Porter County Parks and South Shore Center for the Arts. She was a long-time member of the Hobart Family YMCA and was an avid exercise enthusiast. She had a flair for fashion and loved being glamorous. She loved all genres of music, enjoyed cooking, reading, sharing recipes, travel and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed celebrating holidays and special occasions. As a member of the greatest generation, she witnessed some of America's greatest and most horrific moments in history, from The Great Depression to todays' pandemic, while loving the country that she lived in with true patriotism. Marianne cherished the environment and enjoyed her frequent visits to the Indiana Dunes. Her most memorable trips were to California, Georgia, South Carolina and Washington, D.C, but she felt most at home along Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline and the City of Chicago - her favorite city. She always looked forward to a future adventure. She shared in her family's love of sports and looked forward to each new season of White Sox games, college basketball and football. She was also proud of her Serbian heritage especially listening to tamburitza music and attending annual picnics.