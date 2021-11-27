 Skip to main content
Marianne LaCosse

Marianne LaCosse

SUMAVA RESORTS, IN - Marianne LaCosse, 75, of Sumava Resorts, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021.

She is survived by her son, James Jr. (Christine); grandchildren: Steven James (Ashley Brown) and Katy Jordan; siblings: Sandy Iwanski, Tony Hofrichter, Rhonda (Bud) Andrisko; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Big Jim"; siblings: Betty Nolan, Ben and Chuck Hofrichter.

Marianne was a cashier with Lake Village IGA for many years. The most important thing in her life was family, especially the children.

Visitation, Tuesday, November 30, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00 a.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org

www.sheetsfuneral.com

