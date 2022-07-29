 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marianne M. Gora

Sept. 24, 1924 - July 19, 2022

CANON CITY, CO - Marianne M. Gora, formerly of Gary, peacefully passed away at home in Canon City, CO. Preceded in death by Henry A. Gora.

See Harwoodfunerals.com for details.

