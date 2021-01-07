MUNSTER, IN - Mariano Urra, age 92, of Munster passed away on Sunday January 3, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter Angela (Victor) DeLaCruz; grandchildren: Joshua DeLaCruz, Myra Urra, Junior (Rosi) Urra, Priscilla (Marco) Gonzalez, Angel (Vanessa) DeLaCruz, Angela DeLaCruz, Daniel (Leidy) Urra, Vivian (Fiance Michael Benitez) Urra; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and step-grandchildren: Marisol DeLaCruz and Victor Jr. DeLaCruz.

Mariano was preceded in death by his sons Esteban Urra and Louis Urra.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Pastor Victor Ortiz officiating.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday January 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, face masks will be required for all those attending the services.

Mariano retired from Inland Steel as a Laborer. He immigrated from Cuba in 1970. Mariano pastored many churches in Florida and in Indiana, he was a God-fearing man who enjoyed spending time with his family and would give the shirt off his back to anyone that was in need.