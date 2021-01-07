MUNSTER, IN - Mariano Urra, age 92, of Munster passed away on Sunday January 3, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter Angela (Victor) DeLaCruz; grandchildren: Joshua DeLaCruz, Myra Urra, Junior (Rosi) Urra, Priscilla (Marco) Gonzalez, Angel (Vanessa) DeLaCruz, Angela DeLaCruz, Daniel (Leidy) Urra, Vivian (Fiance Michael Benitez) Urra; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and step-grandchildren: Marisol DeLaCruz and Victor Jr. DeLaCruz.
Mariano was preceded in death by his sons Esteban Urra and Louis Urra.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Pastor Victor Ortiz officiating.
Friends may meet with the family on Friday January 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Due to the concerns of COVID-19, face masks will be required for all those attending the services.
Mariano retired from Inland Steel as a Laborer. He immigrated from Cuba in 1970. Mariano pastored many churches in Florida and in Indiana, he was a God-fearing man who enjoyed spending time with his family and would give the shirt off his back to anyone that was in need.
Mariano loved to cook and garden. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com