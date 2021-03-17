Maribeth St. Aubin

Feb. 28, 1960 — Mar. 11, 2021

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Maribeth (Hanlon) St. Aubin's final days were much like her life, filled with joy, laughter and social engagements.

The night before her death on March 11, 2021, she entertained church friends playing Bunco and clapped her hands repeatedly talking about taking her niece to Florida, so Gracie could finally see the ocean. "It's going to be so much fun," she exclaimed. Then, she went to sleep and woke up in the arms of her beloved Jesus. This was her life — her Christian faith, her family and her many friends.

She leaves behind her husband of 29 years, Michael St. Aubin. She was the loving mother of four children and their spouses: Nicole and James Wasmundt, Samantha and Paul Unterfranz, Mike and Ashley St. Aubin and Trevor St. Aubin and Hillary Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katherine Hanlon, and her brothers, Bill and David.