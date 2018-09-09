HAMMOND, IN - Marie A. Caine (nee Svitek) age 83, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Monday, September 3, 2018. Marie is survived by her loving children, Herman (late Sylvia) Caine, James (Erica) Caine, and Marie (John) Tiltges; like a son, Doug Harris; grandchildren, Emily, Herman, Stefen, Krista, Nick, Ben Jr., Kali, Johnny, Eian, and Ivan; seven great grandchildren and one coming; five siblings; several nieces and nephews. Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Caine; and sons, John and Ben.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN from 2:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Fr. Richard Orlinski officiating. Marie will lie in repose from 9:30 AM until time of Mass, and be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Marie loved spending time with her family.