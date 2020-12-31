Marie A. Kelly (nee Gagliano)

LANSING, IL — The world lost our beloved mother, Marie A. Kelly (Gagliano), on December 29, 2020. Marie battled lung cancer for several years, but it never stopped her from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie died at Munster Community Hospital surrounded by her children, Mary, John and Lynn. Marie was born in Chicago, IL, on December 14, 1933. She grew up on the "East Side" with her own loving parents, James and Mary, and brothers, James "Jimmy" and Michael "Mick."

Marie worked at Sears for over 15 years in the credit central and automotive departments, mostly as a customer service representative. She was a devout Catholic, parishioner of Jesus Shepherd of Souls (Our Lady of Knock). She was an active member of their Rosary Club and Women's Guild providing clothing to needy mothers and babies with her many friends (especially Marie Hill and Betty Moran). She loved the Chicago Cubs through thick and thin and they could always be heard in the background on her television. She enjoyed reading and playing cards; however, she loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. She cherished her 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and appreciated every moment with them even if it was face timing them in 2020. Marie was a great host where she often prepared her renowned homemade ravioli. She was well known for her hugs and would be the first person to greet you when you entered the room with one. We will miss her and those hugs.