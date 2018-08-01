MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marie A. Rietveld (nee Eldrenkamp), age 86, of Merrillville, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018. Beloved wife of Charley Rietveld. Devoted mother of Cheryl Johnson and Debbie (Brian) Biesboer. Proud grandmother of Brittany Biesboer, Amanda (Basil) Herbeck, Ryan Biesboer and the late Keith Boros. Great-grandmother of five. Marie was preceded in death by two infant siblings, and by her parents Cornelius and Marie Eldrenkamp.
Visitation Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Friday, August 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at First Reformed Church 15924 South Park Ave. South Holland, IL with Rev. Dr. Matt Waterstone officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL. Marie was a faithful volunteer at Rest Haven and Holland Home for many years. Memorial contributions may be given to First Reformed Church. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.