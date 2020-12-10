ST. JOHN, IN - Marie A. Smith (nee Sheehan), age 89, late of St. John, passed away December 6, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Bill Smith and the late Edwin Runfeldt. Dearest sister of the (late Maurice), Michael, and John Sheehan. Marie is also survived by her stepson Michael Smith; and numerous caring nieces and nephews.

Marie was a retired employee of the Department of Agriculture. She enjoyed gardening, bowling and golfing and was a member of Briar Ridge Country Club.

Visitation Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel, 11301 W. 93rd Ave. (Corner of 93rd and 41), St. John. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. John the Evangelist Church in Marie's name preferred. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com