HIGHLAND, IN - Marie A. Trela of Highland, IN, beloved wife, mother, and Grannie, passed away on April 14, 2021 at the prodigious age of 98.

Marie was fierce, determined, brave, adventurous, caring and took no nonsense. From raising and supporting her five kids, to traveling the world on her own after the passing of her husband, Walter, battling breast cancer, and undergoing double knee replacement, she was driven and indominable.

A devout Catholic, she was also incredibly proud of her Polish heritage, passing down culinary delights via her homemade golumpki, pierogis and kolaczkis. Her talents and interests were many, including: enjoying a cup of piping hot tea, ceramics, toll painting, swimming, helping with the church bazaar, gardening, knitting, cooking, and playing Scrabble with her family (and more often than not, beating them). She lived life genuinely and without pretense.

Through the ups and downs of her nine-year dementia journey, she continually amazed us with her strength, joy, and beautiful smiles. We love you and will miss your gentle soul, but as she used to say, "see you later, alligator..."

She is preceded in death by her husband Walter and son, Mark.