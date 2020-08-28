Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL - Marie Antoinette Deardorff, 52, of Mount Prospect, passed away at home. Loving mother of Louise Deardorff. Beloved fiance' of Michael Strozewski. Cherished stepmother of Caitlin, Zoe, and Emma Strozewski. Devoted daughter of Theodore and Frances Wozniakowski. Dear sister of Theodore (Jan) Wozniakowski, and Louisa (James) Mancilla. Fond aunt of many. Best friend of Robin Tillmon and Jennifer Gregg. Preceded in death by her husband Michael Deardorff.