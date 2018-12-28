LANSING, IL - Marie Armor (nee Davis), age 95 of Lansing,passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2018. She is survived by her loving children: Joyce (Jerry) Brasel and Jim (Evelyn) Armor. Cherished grandmother of: Jeff (Mark) Armor, Mark (Julie) Armor, Karen (Keith) Bohne, Rick (Sharon) Brasel and Stephen (Kelly) Brasel, great grandmother of 13 and great great grandmother of three. Also surviving are sisters: Betty Jenkins, Mary (Richard) Klein and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lawrence Armor, parents Thurman and Lucy Davis and sisters Mae (late Bob) Wagner and Ruth (Justin) Smith U.S. Air Force retired.
Funeral services for Marie will be held on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Cornerstone Church, 3440 178th Street, Lansing, IL with Rev. Michael Eberly officiating. Marie will be laid to rest at Skyline Memorial Cemetery, Monee, IL. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL.
Marie was a devoted and loving Sunday School teacher for over 50 years. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and not to mention she was a wonderful baker especially her biscuits , they were second to none. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Marie's name to the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago, 820 N. LaSalle Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60610.