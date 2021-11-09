Marie B. Spurr

Jan. 13, 1929 - Oct. 17, 2021

CLINTON, IN - Marie B. Spurr, 92, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Vermillion Convalescent Center in Clinton.

She was born January 13, 1929, in Detroit, MI to James A. and Justine Roskovensky Byerley.

Marie was married to Jack Spurr, and together, they raised three wonderful children.

Marie lived a full, interesting life. Residing in Hobart, IN for years, she was an educator, teaching history to high schoolers in the Merriville School District. She eventually went above and beyond the classroom, working as vice-principal.

Marie, a former and respected employee of The Daily Clintonian, was given the earned nickname, "Scoop", by the Carey's. Until it's 2020 sale, she still received her copy, aptly addressed to her prized nickname.

Spunky and full of energy, Marie remained involved in extracurricular activities in her later years. She was an avid golfer, was involved with the Indiana Retired Teacher's Association, and even taught Zumba, something she was especially enthusiastic about.