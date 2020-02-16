CROWN POINT, IN - Marie C. Gunnum (nee Zipko), age 78, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Gregory) Andrews; grandchildren: Samantha and Carolyn Andrews; brother, Raymond (Lynda) Zipko; and sisters: Barbara (Richard) Giba and Linda (Tim) Roper.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gunnum; son, Thomas F. Gunnum; brother, Andrew Zipko; and beloved granddog, Pico.

Marie worked for Ford Motor Company for 25 years as a data processor. After retiring from Ford, she worked as a travel agent. Marie belonged to Sigma Alpha Sorority for 25 years. She loved to travel the world with her husband and friends. Marie enjoyed wintering in Florida and playing golf, but most importantly, spending time with family and friends who loved and adored her, and will miss her greatly.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM DIRECTLY in the Chapel at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL 60409, with Fr. Charles Niblick officiating.

To view and/or visit Marie's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.