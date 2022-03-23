Marie Collette Jurcin (nee McKinlay)

Aug. 2, 1951 - Mar. 20, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - Marie Collette Jurcin (nee McKinlay), age 70 of Lake Station passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born August 2, 1951 in Pocatello, Idaho to the late LaVon McKinlay and Virginia Fleming. Marie worked as a receptionist for the Diocese of Gary and subsequently as a tax professional. She dedicated her life to providing support to her loving children.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Jurcin; sons: John McKinlay and Steven Jurcin; brother, Richard McKinlay; sister, Lois (Charles) Boozer.

She was preceded in death by sisters: Mary Kay McKinlay, Delores Sliwinski; infant sister, Katherine Lucille McKinlay; and John George Jurcin, father to Diane, Steven and John.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. A funeral service for Marie will take place Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, March 28, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 87th St. and South Hamlin Ave., Evergreen Park, Illinois. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.