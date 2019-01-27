ORLAND PARK, IL - Marie E. Garcia (nee Garbe), age 71 of Orland Park, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL passed Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Marie is survived by her beloved husband, Gerard Steven Garcia, Sr., loving mother of Stephanie Marie (Daniel) Petrich and Gerard Steven (Kerry) Garcia, Jr. cherished grandmother of Steven Nayman, Bradley Nayman, Jeffrey Nayman, Cameron Nayman, Samantha Garcia, Cody Petrich and Grand Dog Seabrook. Devoted sister of Harold (Marlene) Garbe, Kathleen (James) Barnitz and Maryann Swisher. Marie was preceded in death by her loving parents Harold and Stephanie Garbe and loving sister Sharon L. (nee Garbe) Bednarczyk.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 beginning with 9:30 AM closing prayers at the funeral home, then processing to Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd street, Calumet City, Illinois with Father Patrick Lyons officiating. Marie will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.
Marie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grand children. Marie was loved by many and she will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Marie's name to the American Cancer Society.