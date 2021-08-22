SCHERERVILLE, IN - Marie E. Gruszka (nee Peters), 85, Schererville, formerly of Hammond, IN passed peacefully on August 19, 2021 at home. She was receded in death by infant son, Mark; her parents Herman and Elnora; her sister, Dorothy Dybel (Charles); and her brothers: Joe, John (Cynthia), Fritz, Michael and Patrick (Mary Ellen). She is survived by her loving husband, William of 61 years; her children: Martin (Laure), William, Jr., Julie (Paul) Christin, and her most beloved granddaughter, Genevieve; cherished siblings: Al (Sara), Paul (Ann), Henry (Lillian), Lawrence (Debbie), and Elizabeth (late Michael) Senetar; as well as many nieces, nephews, two godchildren, and numerous dear friends.

Marie was the oldest of twelve children raised in Calumet City and a Bishop Noll graduate. Marie spent her entire life caring for others starting with her younger siblings. She then married Bill at All Saints Church and a year later had their first born, William, Jr.(Billy) who contracted the Asian Flu at 18 months which caused brain damage. She took care of Billy with love and devotion all while raising her other two children. While raising her family, Marie worked the lunch hour and assisted at Dairy Belle which was a family owned business which was sold in 1985. She was involved in volunteering with the parents club of Arc Bridges, Knights of Columbus wives club, PTA, and the All Saints Thrift Shop. In her later years, she and Bill started Marie's Embroidery where she sold machine embroidered