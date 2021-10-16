 Skip to main content
Marie F. Howard

June 8, 1927 - Oct. 13, 2021

WHEATFIELD, IN - Marie F. Howard, 94, of Wheatfield formerly of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was born June 8, 1927 in Valparaiso to Ernest and Anna (Gauss) Buck. Marie had made her career as the store clerk at Buck's Shoe Repair. She was always devoted to her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids, loved walking, reading, working crossword puzzles and relaxing on the beach.

On September 11, 1972 she married Arthur J. Howard who preceded her in death in 2009. Survivors include her children,: Cynthia Zagorac, Christine Smith, Michele Lucas and Pastor Jim (Michele) Howard; brother, Bernie (June) Buck; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 29, 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church with burial of her and Arthur's urns at Angelcrest Cemetery at a later date.

