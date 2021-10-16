WHEATFIELD, IN - Marie F. Howard, 94, of Wheatfield formerly of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was born June 8, 1927 in Valparaiso to Ernest and Anna (Gauss) Buck. Marie had made her career as the store clerk at Buck's Shoe Repair. She was always devoted to her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids, loved walking, reading, working crossword puzzles and relaxing on the beach.