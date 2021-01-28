Marie Filosa

Marie grew up in Brooklyn, NY during the Great Depression and World War II. She met the love of her life, Lou at the age of 13, at a school dance and were forever inseparable. They eloped to Baltimore and got married by the Cardinal of the Diocese with the maintenance staff as best man and bridesmaid the day before Lou left for WWII. Lou and Marie laughed and danced together for 78 years until Lou's passing in 2016. Marie's life always centered around family and friends and everyone benefited. After retirement, Marie and Lou moved to Dyer, IN in 1986 to be close to their son and grandchildren. They quickly made many friends. If there was music and dancing, Marie and Lou were there. She loved being a mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt and great aunt and spoiled all of us to death. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago, IN and Moose Lodge in Schererville, IN. She learned well from the Depression and WWII about helping physically and emotionally those in need. If there was a problem, Marie and Lou would be there to help. Big hugs and kisses were always there. We will all miss her presence but now she is dancing and laughing again with Lou in Heaven. www.kishfuneralhome.net