DYER, IN - Marie Filosa, age 97 of Dyer, IN, formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021. She is survived by her son, Louis (Laura) Filosa; grandchildren, Jacqueline Busch, Louis Filosa, Sarah Filosa; great grandchildren, Alyssa and Haley Busch; and special nephews, John Sandano and Bruce Filosa. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Gerard and Natalie Cecere; husband of 72 years, Louis "Lou" Filosa; and sister, Phyllis Sandano.
Funeral Services will begin with prayers at 10:30 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN on Saturday, January 30, 2021 followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN offered by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. to until the 10:30 a.m. prayers.
Marie grew up in Brooklyn, NY during the Great Depression and World War II. She met the love of her life, Lou at the age of 13, at a school dance and were forever inseparable. They eloped to Baltimore and got married by the Cardinal of the Diocese with the maintenance staff as best man and bridesmaid the day before Lou left for WWII. Lou and Marie laughed and danced together for 78 years until Lou's passing in 2016. Marie's life always centered around family and friends and everyone benefited. After retirement, Marie and Lou moved to Dyer, IN in 1986 to be close to their son and grandchildren. They quickly made many friends. If there was music and dancing, Marie and Lou were there. She loved being a mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt and great aunt and spoiled all of us to death. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago, IN and Moose Lodge in Schererville, IN. She learned well from the Depression and WWII about helping physically and emotionally those in need. If there was a problem, Marie and Lou would be there to help. Big hugs and kisses were always there. We will all miss her presence but now she is dancing and laughing again with Lou in Heaven. www.kishfuneralhome.net