Marie Gorovski, age 90, passed away on October 23, 2021. She was born on November 7, 1930, in Metamorfosis, Kastoria, Greece. She came to America in 1950. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; Christo and Katerina Partsanis. She married Tommy Parkevich in 1950 in the Bahamas. In 1966 she married Alex ACO Gorovski who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Dina (Ioannis) Grantsaris and Mihalis (Voula) Partsanis.