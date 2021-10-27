Marie Gorovski
Nov. 7, 1930 — Oct. 23, 2021
Marie Gorovski, age 90, passed away on October 23, 2021. She was born on November 7, 1930, in Metamorfosis, Kastoria, Greece. She came to America in 1950. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; Christo and Katerina Partsanis. She married Tommy Parkevich in 1950 in the Bahamas. In 1966 she married Alex ACO Gorovski who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Dina (Ioannis) Grantsaris and Mihalis (Voula) Partsanis.
Marie is survived by one sibling Eleni (Theofanis) Sistivaris; four children: Alex (Gayle) Parkevich, Lillian (Ronnie) Parkevich, Michael (Cindy) Parkevich and Patricia Parkevich; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Marie enjoyed cooking, gardening, travel and she was an avid reader.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Street, Merrillville, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com