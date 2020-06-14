× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Marie Hall, 92 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born February 10, 1928 in Fulton, KY to Herbert Washington and Myrtle Novella Ruddle. Marie attended Calvary Church and was an avid Cubs and Kentucky Wildcats fan.

Marie is survived by her children, Rosemarie Fowble, Jon Scott (Dona) Caldwell, Dianne Burge, Gregory Allen (Rose) Caldwell, and Jack Lee (Kris) Hall, Jr.; grandchildren, Ronald, Amy, and Adam (Kelly) Scott, Shawn (Bridgette) Kettle, Taylor (Patrick) Burge-Greaney, Madison, McKenzie, and Evan Hall, and Jake, Jon, and Amanda Caldwell; 6 great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Frances Payton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Lee Hall, Sr.; and son, Mark Kevin Caldwell.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 PM. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory and burial of ashes will take place in Beaver Dam, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Dunes Hospice or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.