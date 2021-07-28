Marie J.B. Martin
October 30,1948 - July 23, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Marie Martin, 72, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Friday July 23, 2021, in Plainfield, IL. She was born on October 30, 1948, to Bertha Elizabeth (nee Drake) and Hugh Carson Beazley in Hopkinsville, KY. Marie is survived by her son and three sisters. For more information call OVERMAN JONES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES at 815-436-9221.
