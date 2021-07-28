 Skip to main content
Marie J.B. Martin

October 30,1948 - July 23, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Marie Martin, 72, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Friday July 23, 2021, in Plainfield, IL. She was born on October 30, 1948, to Bertha Elizabeth (nee Drake) and Hugh Carson Beazley in Hopkinsville, KY. Marie is survived by her son and three sisters. For more information call OVERMAN JONES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES at 815-436-9221.

