LISLE, IL — Marie J. Bugajski, nee Moss, 85, of Lisle, IL, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank H. Bugajski. Loving mother of David, Daniel (Kimberley), Mark (Darlene) and Ken (Tricia) Bugajski. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Andrew (Julia), Alexis, Alexander (Nicole), Phillip, Lindsey (Logan-Gregg Little), Julianna, Matthew, Nicholas and Krystka. Dear sister of the late Lillian (late Wally) Sperka, late Bud (late Nancy) Moss, late Rita (late Jack) Kiester, late Virginia (John) Krull, Joan Bednarz and the late Celine Moss. Kind aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Anna Moss.