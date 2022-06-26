Marie L. Sanford, 87, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 in Goshen, IN. She was born February 5, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to Emil & Charlotte (Carrell) Dey. On August 17, 1958 she married Verne R. Sanford who preceded her in death on January 23, 2022. Survivors include their children: Colleen (Don) Prough of Goshen, IN, Keith (Ellen) Sanford of Arizona, Paul (Carole) Sanford of North Carolina, Linda (Jerry) Mader of Michigan, and Amy (Robert) Pendowski of Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Sally Dey of Minnesota; Verne's sisters: Delores Brandt of Illinois and Carol Walker of Montana; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, all of whom were precious to and cared for by Marie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Erna (Butzke) Dey, and brother Jerome "Jerry" Dey.

Marie had a God-given, ferociously independent, yet modest spirit and strong work ethic. Making the best of life's circumstances and finding creative ways to solve problems are things at which she excelled. She trained as a Registered Nurse at St. Lucas Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Faribault, MN. Caring for babies and young children was Marie's passion at Porter Memorial Hospital, a local pediatrician's office, the Valparaiso WIC office and Hilltop Neighborhood House. Marie also utilized her nurse training as she modeled and offered healthy living advice to those around her, cared for family, friends, and neighbors, and went above and beyond in the care of Verne with his very limited eyesight. Several community not-for-profit agencies also benefitted from her volunteer efforts. The Sanford family enjoyed Marie's great cooking and her talent as a seamstress as she made clothes, curtains, costumes and almost anything else with cloth. Marie had a green thumb for nurturing plants of all types, which was a skill she learned from her florist father in MN; she continued growing seedlings throughout her life. Marie was a longtime and active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, with a strong faith in God and a close-knit group of friends established there.