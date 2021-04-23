 Skip to main content
Marie Lynn Cortez

Marie Lynn Cortez

Marie Lynn Cortez

March 11, 1958 — April 22, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Marie Lynn Cortez, 63, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born March 11, 1958, in Valparaiso to Alfred and Donna (Stout) Strehler. Marie graduated from Valparaiso High School and had worked for 20 years as a home health care giver.

Marie is survived by her father, Alfred Strehler; brothers, Jim and Tim; and sister, Renee. She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna, and brother, Allen.

No service will be held with cremation to take place at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso.

MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, handling arrangements.

