Feb. 24, 1926 - Dec. 16, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Marie Margaret Myres (nee Halfman) was born on February 24, 1926, and peacefully left us on December 16, 2020.

Marie grew up in St. John, graduated from Dyer High School, and in 1948 married the love of her life, Leon Myres. Marie and Leon moved into their home on Pettibone Avenue in 1953, which had been in her family since it was built in 1905. She lived in that home the rest of her life.

She started work at the Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point in 1966, where she worked in the Auditor's Office. She retired in 1996 and her friends and coworkers said the Courthouse was never the same. The Lake County Council even issued a proclamation recognizing her 30 years of dedication and service.

Marie had three sisters and two sets of twin brothers and at age 94, was the matriarch of the Halfman family. She was most proud of her family and enjoyed celebrating their growth and many accomplishments.

Marie was also dedicated to her wide circle of friends and took every opportunity to meet, visit, and travel with them. An invitation to lunch or a trip to "the boat" was always met with an enthusiastic, "Let's go!". She loved to do puzzles and play cards. Marie was a regular at the CP Senior Citizens weekly Pinochle games.