Feb. 24, 1926 - Dec. 16, 2020
CROWN POINT, IN - Marie Margaret Myres (nee Halfman) was born on February 24, 1926, and peacefully left us on December 16, 2020.
Marie grew up in St. John, graduated from Dyer High School, and in 1948 married the love of her life, Leon Myres. Marie and Leon moved into their home on Pettibone Avenue in 1953, which had been in her family since it was built in 1905. She lived in that home the rest of her life.
She started work at the Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point in 1966, where she worked in the Auditor's Office. She retired in 1996 and her friends and coworkers said the Courthouse was never the same. The Lake County Council even issued a proclamation recognizing her 30 years of dedication and service.
Marie had three sisters and two sets of twin brothers and at age 94, was the matriarch of the Halfman family. She was most proud of her family and enjoyed celebrating their growth and many accomplishments.
Marie was also dedicated to her wide circle of friends and took every opportunity to meet, visit, and travel with them. An invitation to lunch or a trip to "the boat" was always met with an enthusiastic, "Let's go!". She loved to do puzzles and play cards. Marie was a regular at the CP Senior Citizens weekly Pinochle games.
Marie was a very active member of St. Mary's Catholic Parish and belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a regular volunteer at St. Anthony's Hospital.
Marie is survived by her two sons: Kenneth and his wife Deborah of Richardson, TX, and Paul and his wife Constance of Crown Point, IN; Grandchildren: Christopher and Teresa Myres of Crown Point, Erin and Joshua Newman of Dallas, TX, Matthew Myres of Austin, TX, Megan and Austen Salomone of Oklahoma City, and Melissa Myres and Grant Springman of Elmhurst, IL. She is survived by six great-grandchildren. Marie is also survived by her sister, Therese Sims of St. John, IN; and four brothers: Daniel and Agnes Halfman of Crown Point, IN, David and Annette Halfman of Schererville, IN, Jerry and Joan Halfman of San Diego, CA, Harold and Margie Halfman of Lockport, IL; also, her special friends: Kathy Nuzzo and Sharon Kramer.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Leon, and son, Dennis. She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Grace (Halfman) Keilman and Agnes (Halfman) Scheidt.
In lieu of flowers, Masses can be said at St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Mathias Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Marie's life and Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
