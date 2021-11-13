Marie "Marnie" L. Zambo (nee Wawrzyniak)

WHITING, IN - Marie "Mamie" L. Zambo (nee Wawrzyniak), age 93, of Whiting, IN passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Marie is survived by her children: Theresa (late Edward) Muffett, Marilyn (late Bob) Bean, and Edward S. (Krystal) Zambo; brother Robert (Marilyn) Warzyniak; grandchildren: Michelle (Jason) Jabczynski, Melissa Kinley, Steven Bean, Eric Bean, Garrett Zambo, Gretchen Zambo; great grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kiley, Aidan and Cole Kinley, Olivia and Sam Jabczynski; one great-great-grandchild Ali; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and cats Oscar and Nellie. Preceded in death by her husband Edward; and parents Anthony and Frances Wawrzyniak (nee Macielewicz); brothers: Donald "Murph" (Minnie, living) Warzyniak and William "Bird" Warzyniak.

Marie was a devoted wife of 60 years. She enjoyed playing the slot machines at the casinos and spending time with her family. Above all, she was a kind and generous woman who will be greatly missed. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 7:00PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 15, at 10:00 AM, DIRECTLY AT St. John the Baptist Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave, Whiting, IN 46394 with Rev. Mark R. Peres officiating. Marie will lie-in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com