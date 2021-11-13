 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marie "Marnie" L. Zambo (nee Wawrzyniak)

Marie "Marnie" L. Zambo (nee Wawrzyniak)

Marie "Marnie" L. Zambo (nee Wawrzyniak)

WHITING, IN - Marie "Mamie" L. Zambo (nee Wawrzyniak), age 93, of Whiting, IN passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Marie is survived by her children: Theresa (late Edward) Muffett, Marilyn (late Bob) Bean, and Edward S. (Krystal) Zambo; brother Robert (Marilyn) Warzyniak; grandchildren: Michelle (Jason) Jabczynski, Melissa Kinley, Steven Bean, Eric Bean, Garrett Zambo, Gretchen Zambo; great grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kiley, Aidan and Cole Kinley, Olivia and Sam Jabczynski; one great-great-grandchild Ali; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and cats Oscar and Nellie. Preceded in death by her husband Edward; and parents Anthony and Frances Wawrzyniak (nee Macielewicz); brothers: Donald "Murph" (Minnie, living) Warzyniak and William "Bird" Warzyniak.

Marie was a devoted wife of 60 years. She enjoyed playing the slot machines at the casinos and spending time with her family. Above all, she was a kind and generous woman who will be greatly missed. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 7:00PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 15, at 10:00 AM, DIRECTLY AT St. John the Baptist Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave, Whiting, IN 46394 with Rev. Mark R. Peres officiating. Marie will lie-in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts